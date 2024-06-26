Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Yellow metal prices declined marginally in Kerala on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Gold price reached below Rs 53,000 mark. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 52,800, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6600. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7353.2 per gram up by Rs.843. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.6 per gram up by Rs.773. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.72%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.96%. The cost of silver is Rs.88690.0 per kg down by Rs.160 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures have been trading flat so far this week, falling by just Rs 70. It opened at Rs 71,515 per 10 gram today while the prices for silver futures fell by a little over Rs 2,000 so far this week, opening at Rs 87,082/kg today. On Tuesday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 71,467 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.45% while silver futures settled at Rs 86,937 per kilogram with a loss of 2.32%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,319.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,331.00. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.90 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $985.83 and palladium lost 0.8% to $940.60.