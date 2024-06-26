CPM Criticizes Samastha Leader’s Call to Split Kerala in ‘Malabar State’ Controversy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Malappuram district has criticized Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara’s recent suggestion of creating a separate Malabar state amidst the Plus One seat crisis. EN Mohan Das, the district secretary, condemned Mundupara’s proposal as separatist, alarming, and undemocratic, comparing it to the division of Kashmir. He emphasized that such rhetoric could empower extremist communal factions and polarize the nation, urging leadership to restrain individuals from making irresponsible statements.

Mohan Das asserted that dividing Kerala is undemocratic and could serve to strengthen the BJP’s accusations against minorities as separatists. He called for vigilance and a strong opposition to any attempts to partition the homeland of Malayalis. Furthermore, he urged the Muslim League and UDF leadership to clarify their stance on the controversial remarks made by Mundupara.

Musthafa Mundupara’s comments suggested that those witnessing the disparity in treatment between south Kerala and Malabar, particularly regarding the shortage of Plus One seats, might advocate for a separate Malabar state. These remarks were made during a dharna organized by SKSSF, Samastha’s student wing, highlighting the struggle of high-mark students in Malabar to secure seats, in contrast to the surplus of seats in south Kerala.