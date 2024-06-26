Delhi CM Kejriwal on 3-Day CBI remand in excise policy case

On Wednesday, June 26, the Rouse Avenue Court ordered Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to three days of CBI remand in connection with the excise policy case. The court reserved its verdict after the CBI requested a five-day remand for Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the CBI moved to arrest Kejriwal after he was brought from Tihar Central Jail, where he is currently held in a money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). At the same time, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal permission to withdraw his petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s interim stay on his bail in the same money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam.

On June 20, Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted bail to Kejriwal, citing the ED’s failure to present direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of the crime. However, the High Court suspended this bail order on June 21, pending a decision on the stay. The High Court also issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking for his response to the ED’s plea challenging the trial court’s decision, with a hearing scheduled for July 10.