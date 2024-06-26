Delhi excise case: Kejriwal questioned by CBI in Tihar before SC hearing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the Delhi excise policy case. This questioning occurred a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear Kejriwal’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court order that stayed his bail granted by a trial court.

The high court had imposed an interim stay on the trial court’s bail order, reserving its verdict for a few days to review the records. On Tuesday, the court maintained the stay, noting that the trial court did not “appropriately appreciate” the evidence presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain emphasized that the ED’s arguments against the bail order required serious consideration.

Initially, the trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20, ordering his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, the ED quickly challenged this decision, arguing in the high court that the trial court’s order was “perverse,” “one-sided,” and “wrong-sided,” and claimed it was issued without giving the ED sufficient opportunity to present its case.