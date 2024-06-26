Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna faces fourth sexual harassment case

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, 33, faces escalating legal trouble with a fourth FIR filed against him for sexual harassment. This new complaint alleges that Prajwal recorded explicit acts involving victims and distributed the content with the help of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, who is named as the fourth accused, along with two others, Kiran and Sharath. Gowda, when approached near the BJP party office in Malleswaram, claimed ignorance of the complaint and stated he would respond after reviewing the FIR. The SIT has sought Prajwal’s custody, and he has been remanded to their custody until June 29.

The charges against Prajwal include sexual harassment (IPC 354A), disrobing a woman (IPC 354B), stalking (IPC 354D), criminal intimidation (IPC 506), and violating privacy (66E of the Information Technology Act). The victim’s complaint highlights the embarrassment and loss of reputation her family faced due to the circulation of explicit content. Following this, Prajwal, currently in jail, appeared via video conference to be informed of the new charges. He was later brought to the CID office after a medical examination.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had already faced three FIRs, with the first lodged on May 28, the second on May 1, and the third on May 8. Allegations of sexual abuse surfaced when explicit videos involving him were circulated in Hassan before the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. Prajwal, who failed to retain his parliamentary seat, was subsequently suspended from the JD(S) following the multiple allegations against him.