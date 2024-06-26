First Lok Sabha Speaker election in over 50 years today

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has kept the Opposition waiting with an undecided stance on the Lok Sabha Speaker election scheduled for Wednesday. Despite the BJP-led NDA nominating Om Birla for a second term, talks between parties failed to yield a consensus, prompting the Opposition to nominate Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala, an eight-time MP, for the post.

At a late-night meeting of the INDIA bloc, which included leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from Congress, and Derek O’Brien from TMC, discussions centered on cooperation for the Speaker’s election. TMC leaders indicated they would finalize their decision on Wednesday, causing uncertainty ahead of the vote.

Earlier, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress unilateral decision to field K Suresh without prior consultation. Despite attempts at consensus between Union ministers and opposition leaders, differences persisted, leading to acrimony over procedural matters related to the Deputy Speaker’s position.