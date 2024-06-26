Gulf country bans tattoos, tanning, laser and acupuncture devices at barbershops

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia banned tanning, tattoo, laser and acupuncture devices at barbershops. Barber shops are banned from using medical devices as classified by the Saudi Drug and Food Authority (SDFA) and the Ministry of Health.

Likewise, products of unknown origin or pharmaceutical items are banned. Operators are obligated to observe safety instructions issued by the SDFA. If children’s hair cutting is part of the shop’s business, then special seats for them must be provided. Workers must be males only.

Women are allowed to work in the barbershops if their business is confined to cutting the children’s hair with the whole labour being females and males’ entry forbidden. These shops are, moreover, prohibited from offering house services without obtaining a special permit from authorities.

While customers’ personal kits are allowed to be used, they are banned from being stored in the shop. Tools used for hair cutting must be made from non-rusting substances such the stainless steel. They must be kept in clean, special drawers. The shop is not allowed to serve as housing for employees, according to the regulations drafted by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.