Gulf country to launch midday work ban from July: Details

Manama: The Ministry of Labour in Bahrain has announced midday work ban. The midday work ban will be in force from 1st July to 31st August. This annual measure prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between the hours of 12 pm and 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour has launched a proactive awareness campaign targeting employers and workers, providing informative brochures and leaflets in multiple languages. These materials explain the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures, outline preventive measures against summer illnesses and occupational accidents, and highlight the requirements for ensuring safe working conditions during the summer months.

The Ministerial Decree on the Midday Work Ban stipulates penalties for non-compliance, as outlined in Article 192 of Law No. 36 of 2012 concerning the issuance of the Labour Law in the Private Sector. Violators face imprisonment for a maximum of three months and/or a fine ranging from 500 to 1,000 Bahraini Dinars.