Holiday announced for educational institutions ; Orange alert in 2 districts

Kerala has experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours due to the intensified southwest monsoon driven by westerly winds over the Kerala coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Wednesday, June 26, while several other districts are under a yellow alert as rain continues in many areas. The IMD has forecast widespread rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next five days.

In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall, the district collector of Kottayam has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Wednesday. Similarly, in Idukki, all educational institutions in Devikulam panchayat will remain closed on the same day. As a precaution, the shutters of Kallarkutty Dam are being opened, and people living on the banks of Muthirapuzhayar and Periyar have been advised to be cautious.

Additionally, the State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public about the possibility of uprooted trees and broken branches. Due to the risk of landslides in Munnar, three relief camps have been established, and families from the area have been relocated to a camp set up at CSI Hall, Old Munnar.