India based firm introduces AI-powered navigation map for Indian automotive and mobility sectors

Mumbai: Genesys International, the Mumbai-based mapping, survey, and geospatial solutions company, launched artificial intelligence-powered navigation maps for automotive and mobility industries in India. The map encompasses 83 lakh kilometres across India.

Genesys International claimed that the AI-powered maps cover India’s largest navigable road network spanning 83 lakh kilometres. It also features more than three crore points of interest (POIs). The company also introduced several products which are built on top of the navigation maps. These include Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA).

‘With features like Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), we are setting new benchmarks for safety and convenience on Indian roads. These technologies will alert drivers to speed limits, recognize traffic signs, assist with lane-keeping, and offer adaptive cruise control,’ said Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International.

The Navigation with Augmented Reality integrates real-time data from vehicles’ dashcams and secondary cameras and provides AR overlays to help guide drivers intuitively. This way even when the driver looks at the display for navigation instructions and other critical information, they can keep track of the surroundings. The product also features intelligent route planning.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is enabled with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and has safety features such as lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. The ISA system also ensures speed limit compliances to create a safer driving experience.