Indian expat wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw

Dubai: Nagendram Borugadda, a 46-year-old Indian national has won Dh1 million in the latest National Bonds draw in the UAE. Nagendram Borugadda works as an electrician.

Nagendram Borugadda arrived in the UAE in 2017. Since 2019, he has been saving money with National Bonds, contributing Dh100 every month through direct debit.

‘It’s truly overwhelming. I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide a good education for my children. This win feels surreal. National Bonds has given me a chance to finally secure their future and fulfil my long-held aspirations for their education,’ said Borugadda.

Alongside Borugadda, Abdulla Ali, an Emirati winner, clinched the Dh1 million grand prize in April 2024.