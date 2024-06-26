Indian Railways increases frequency of these special trains: Full list

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the extension of services for three special trains and an increase in the frequency of two express trains starting from the first week of July 2024. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

Among the extended services, train numbers 05636/05635 (Guwahati-Sri Ganganagar-Guwahati) will now operate 13 trips in both directions. Additionally, train numbers 05932/05931 (Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Dibrugarh) and 05631/05640 (Silchar-Kolkata-Silchar) will run 26 trips in both directions. These trains will continue with their existing schedules, timetables, and stops.

The railway has decided to increase the frequency of two express trains. Train number 22504/22503 (Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh) Vivek Express, which previously ran five days a week, will now operate daily starting from July 8 and 12, 2024, in the respective directions. Similarly, train number 15612/15611 (Silchar-Rangia-Silchar) Express will increase its frequency from three days a week to six days a week, effective from July 8 and 1, 2024.

The extensions include the following details:

Train number 05636 (Guwahati-Sri Ganganagar) special train will run every Wednesday from July 3 to September 25, 2024. The return direction, train number 05635 (Sri Ganganagar-Guwahati) special train, will operate every Sunday from July 7 to September 29, 2024.

Train number 05932 (Dibrugarh-Kolkata) special train will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024. The return service, train number 05931 (Kolkata-Dibrugarh) special train, will run every Sunday from July 7 to December 29, 2024.

Train number 05639 (Silchar-Kolkata) special train will operate every Thursday from July 4 to December 26, 2024. The return direction, train number 05640 (Kolkata-Silchar) special train, will run every Friday from July 5 to December 27, 2024.