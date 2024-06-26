India’s Tulika Maan secures Paris Olympics quota in Judo

New Delhi: India’s Tulika Maan secured a Paris Olympics quota in judo. The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist secured the quota in the women’s +78kg division through continental quota. The latest rankings issued by the International Judo Federation (IJF) revealed this.

Tulika Maan, who scored 1345 ranking points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022, to June 23, 2024, stood 36th in the standings to secure a continental quota for India. For each of the 14 judo weight categories, the 17 highest-ranked athletes (one per country) as per IJF’s Olympic rankings obtained a quota.

Tulika Maan took part in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and the 2017 Tokyo World Judo Championship. She clinched a silver medal at the Asian Open in Kuwait in 2023.

Judo was first introduced in the Olympic programme at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics. Despite being dropped from Mexico City in 1968, the sport has been a regular fixture in the Summer Games since Munich 1972. Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena from July 27 to August 3. As many as 372 judokas – 186 each in men’s and women’s events – will be competing at the marquee event. India is yet to win an Olympic medal in judo.