J&K Authorities halt High Court Bar Association elections

Hours after the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, authorities banned the lawyers’ body’s elections, citing the association’s unregistered status and concerns over potential breaches of peace. The order was issued by the Srinagar district magistrate following a notification by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) for polls on June 11.

The Kashmir Advocates’ Association had raised concerns about the legality of the HCBA, alleging its propagation of secessionist ideology and potential for causing public disorder. The district magistrate’s office received reports from both the senior superintendent of police and the Registrar of Societies, confirming the HCBA’s unregistered status and highlighting the risk of violence if the election proceeded.

The district magistrate imposed a ban on gatherings related to the HCBA election, citing an emergent situation that could disrupt public order. The order, enforced under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibits gatherings of four or more persons in specified areas, with violations punishable under the IPC. The HCBA had previously been asked to clarify its position on advocating a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, which was deemed incongruent with the Indian Constitution and the Advocates Act.