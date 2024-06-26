Karnataka Tourists Claim Assault, Extortion by Goa Forest Dept at Sural Falls

Tourists from Sankeshwar, Karnataka, have accused officials of the Goa forest department of assault and extortion during their visit to the scenic Sural Falls near Belagavi. The incident reportedly took place near Kanakumbi in Khanapura Taluk, home to the popular waterfall known as the “Venezuela of Karnataka.” With the onset of the rainy season, the picturesque Sural Falls attracts numerous tourists from Karnataka, but recent visitors have encountered unexpected hostility.

The tourists alleged that forest department officials have been exploiting the influx of visitors by extorting money and resorting to physical violence. Five youths from Sankeshwar in Hukkeri Taluk reported being beaten with sticks on their backs, legs, and hands. They claimed that the forest staff not only assaulted them but also took money from their wallets, extorting a total of ?9,000 through online payment. The tourists accused the officials of routinely targeting visitors, constantly assaulting and extorting money for various reasons.

These accusations have implicated the Sural Waterfall police and forest department officials in extortion and misconduct, raising concerns about the safety and security of tourists visiting Sural Falls, a popular destination on the Karnataka-Goa border. The incident has prompted calls for increased vigilance and better protection for tourists to ensure their safety and enjoyment at the scenic location.