Kenya Violence: Indian Nationals urged to exercise ‘Utmost Caution’

The Indian high commission in Kenya has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise “utmost caution” due to the prevailing tense situation caused by violent protests in the country. Violent clashes and demonstrations erupted in Nairobi and other cities following the Kenyan parliament’s passage of a controversial bill proposing tax increases.

The advisory from the high commission specifically recommends that Indians in Kenya restrict non-essential movement and avoid protest-affected areas until the situation stabilizes. This cautionary message underscores the need for heightened awareness and safety measures amid the unrest.

According to official estimates, approximately 20,000 Indians currently reside in Kenya. The advisory aims to ensure their safety during this period of heightened tension and violence.