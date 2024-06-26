Kerala Assembly condemns NTA over NEET, UGC-NET controversies

The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on June 26 condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA) for irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET exams. The resolution urged the Central government to take immediate action to address the concerns of affected candidates.

Members of the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF raised serious concerns about the NTA’s credibility and competence in administering these crucial exams. LDF MLA M Vijin accused the Central government of being responsible for the NEET irregularities and suggested that the exam results were announced on June 4, coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll results, to divert attention. The UDF also blamed the Centre for these issues, accusing it of altering education policy for political gain.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu introduced the resolution condemning the NTA’s performance and its support from the Centre. The resolution demanded urgent measures from the central government to address the grievances of students affected by the NEET and UGC-NET exams. The House passed the resolution unanimously.