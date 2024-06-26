Kerala forecasted for heavy rainfall over next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala over the next three days, prompting an orange alert for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta. The heavy rains are attributed to a low-pressure area extending from central Kerala to the Maharashtra coast, with strong westerly and southwesterly winds impacting the Kerala coast. An orange alert is also issued for Kannur and Wayanad districts for June 27, with monsoon winds reaching speeds of 45-55 km per hour along the coast.

Today, Kerala experienced its highest rainfall of the monsoon season, averaging 69.6 mm across the state. Kottayam recorded the highest with 103 mm, followed by Wayanad with 95.8 mm, Kannur with 89.2 mm, Kasaragod with 85 mm, and Ernakulam with 80.1 mm. A high wave alert has been issued, advising people to avoid venturing into the sea today and tomorrow due to strong winds and bad weather conditions.

As a precaution, the Aruvikara, Kallarkutty, Lower Periyar, Pambla, and Peringalkooth dams are being released, with water levels in other dams being closely monitored. Emergency operations centers at the state, district, and taluk levels are functioning 24 hours a day. Additionally, nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force from the Arakkonam 4th Battalion have been deployed across Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Wayanad districts.