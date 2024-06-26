Kerala Police arrest suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

Ambili, a notorious criminal from Malayam, has been taken into police custody for his suspected involvement in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman. Ambili is accused of extorting money from Deepu’s crusher unit and was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram city. Police revealed that Ambili is also a suspect in another murder case. He is currently being interrogated, and his arrest will be officially recorded soon.

Deepu Soman was found murdered with his throat slit inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, on Tuesday. Police reported that Rs 10 lakh, which Deepu had with him, was missing from the vehicle. Deepu, who ran a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram, had left for Coimbatore with the money to buy equipment for a new crusher venture. The police suspect that the murder was a result of a robbery attempt.

During a routine patrol, police officers noticed Deepu’s vehicle parked with its bonnet open and discovered his body in the driver’s seat with the seatbelt on and the engine running. Deepu’s wife and friends had previously informed the police about threats he had been receiving from individuals demanding money. Based on initial investigations, police have concluded that the murder was financially motivated.