Motorola launches Moto S50 Neo: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Moto S50 Neo was launched in China. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the Moto Razr 50 series. The company has yet to confirm a global or Indian launch of the handset.

The Moto S50 Neo starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800), respectively. The handset is offered in three colour options – Jimo (black), Lanting (blue) and Qingtian (green).

The Moto S50 Neo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080.x 2,400 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak local brightness and dual SGS eye protection certification. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Moto S50 Neo carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens at the back. It has a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Moto S50 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It also has Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers.