MP Woman Claims Triple Talaq for Voting BJP; Husband Alleges Infidelity

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused her husband of divorcing her via triple talaq, claiming it was because she supported the BJP in recent elections. The husband denies this, asserting that his wife was involved in extramarital relationships.

The couple, married for eight years without children, experienced worsening relations over time. According to Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani, the woman alleges that her mother-in-law mistreated her and eventually forced her out of their home for a year and a half. The situation escalated when the woman, who was reportedly involved in BJP campaign activities, voted for the party against her husband’s wishes, leading to his decision to seek a divorce. The woman has lodged a complaint against him, his mother, and four sisters.

The husband claims to have issued the first talaq on March 30, 2022, followed by two more in October and November 2023, citing Muslim law. Meanwhile, the woman, who had been living independently for three years, has been accused of engaging in other relationships during this period. In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Arshad allegedly divorced his wife Afsana via triple talaq during a train journey and fled at the next station. Afsana filed a complaint, leading to a case against Arshad’s family.