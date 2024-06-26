NEET-PG exam rescheduled announcement expected soon: NBE official

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce a new date for the NEET-PG exam within the next week, with plans to conduct the exam within the next two months. Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of NBEMS, clarified that the postponement was a precautionary measure in response to recent concerns and events affecting other competitive exams.

Dr. Sheth emphasized the board’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the NEET-PG exam, which has been successfully conducted for seven years. He reassured students amidst speculation and concerns over exam security and alleged paper leaks, stating that the board swiftly addressed these issues with advisories and clarifications. While Dr. Sheth acknowledged the disappointment caused by the last-minute cancellation, he assured students of a secure and fair examination process. The Ministry of Health has convened a review meeting to thoroughly assess the NEET-PG exam process, aiming to ensure its robustness and adherence to safety protocols.

Overall, the postponement and upcoming rescheduling aim to alleviate concerns and uphold the sanctity of the NEET-PG exam for over 2 lakh MBBS graduates vying for approximately 52,000 post-graduation seats across India.