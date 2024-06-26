NEET Scam: Culprits aimed for Rs 300 cr profit from paper leaks

Reports have uncovered that the culprits behind the NEET scam had plotted to earn Rs. 300 crore through paper leaks. In March, warnings emerged about a potential leak of the NEET exam question paper, held in May for medical admissions. Allegedly, a draft of the question paper was being sold for the hefty sum of Rs. 300 crore.

Accused Bijender Gupta, reportedly involved in question paper leaks for over two decades, had predicted the NEET leak during a televised sting operation earlier this year. The video footage from March, now viral, highlights his claims. Gupta’s alleged involvement extends to various high-profile exam scams, including the Odisha Recruitment Commission in 2023, and leaks for the Bihar and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions, showcasing his purported expertise in orchestrating such schemes.

An undercover operation by an English channel captured Gupta discussing the NEET question paper leak, claiming it targeted around 700 students with an anticipated profit of Rs. 200 to 300 crores. He indicated that leaks typically happen during the transportation of question papers. Gupta also mentioned other key figures in the NEET scandal, including accused Sanjeev Mukhia, currently missing, and Vishal Chaurasia, who has been arrested in connection with the case.