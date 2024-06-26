Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for a second historic term

Om Birla has secured re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a consecutive term, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his congratulations. Typically, the Speaker’s position is filled through consensus between ruling and opposition parties. However, departing from this tradition, a historic election occurred as Om Birla of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested against K Suresh from the Congress. This marks the first such election for the position since 1946. The decision to conduct elections arose when the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to reach an agreement with the opposition INDIA bloc regarding the appointment of the Deputy Speaker. Consequently, both Om Birla and K Suresh put forth their candidacies, setting the stage for an unprecedented contest.

Today, during the Parliament session’s third day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Om Birla’s name for Speaker of the Lok Sabha at 11 a.m. Initially, the Opposition had agreed to support Om Birla as the candidate backed by the government, on the condition that the Deputy Speaker would be from the INDIA bloc. However, the failure to reach a consensus led to the competitive election between Birla and Suresh. Om Birla’s re-election holds significant implications for the Lok Sabha’s functioning in the upcoming years, as he continues to oversee responsibilities aimed at maintaining parliamentary decorum and ensuring fairness in debates and decisions. Stay updated as the parliamentary session progresses with further developments on this historic election and its aftermath.