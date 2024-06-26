One terrorist killed in encounter by security forces in Kashmir

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the forest area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir police said that two other terrorists are still engaged in the gunfight. The terrorists are believed to be involved in recent attacks on the army and police in the Valley.

Security forces received specific information about the presence of three terrorists in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area. State police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search and cordon operation. ‘One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter,’ said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police J&K.

On June 11, an army camp was attacked in which five soldiers and a special police officer were injured. In another incident, terrorists attacked a police camp and injured one policeman.