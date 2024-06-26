OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and joins the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G handset which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The phone is offered in the country in three colour options – Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange. The Mega Blue and Super Silver options will be available for sale starting June 27 via Amazon and the OnePlus India website. The Ultra Orange sale date will be announced later.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.