Railways Ordered to Pay Delhi Woman Over Rs 1 Lakh for Stolen Luggage

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Central District) has directed the Indian Railway’s general manager to compensate a passenger over Rs 1.08 lakh after her luggage was stolen during a journey. The incident occurred in January 2016 while the passenger was traveling in a reserved coach on the Malwa Express between Jhansi and Gwalior. The stolen bag contained valuables worth Rs 80,000, taken by unauthorized passengers.

The commission, led by President Inder Jeet Singh and member Rashmi Bansal, held that it had the jurisdiction to hear the case as the passenger boarded the train from New Delhi, continuing her journey to Indore. The commission rejected the railway’s defense that the complainant was negligent and that the luggage was unbooked, stating that the theft resulted from the railway’s negligence and inadequate services.

The passenger was awarded Rs 80,000 for the stolen valuables, Rs 20,000 for inconvenience, harassment, and mental agony, and Rs 8,000 for litigation costs. The commission emphasized the railway’s duty to ensure the safety and security of passengers and their belongings.