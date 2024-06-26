Redmi Note 13 Pro Scarlet Red Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched Scarlet Red Edition of its Note 13 Pro 5G in India. The new variant arrives six months after the launch of the Redmi Note series phone in the country in three colours – Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black. Besides the colour, there are no changes to the specifications of the phone.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in a Scarlet Red colour option will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. Redmi recently introduced the phone in an Olive Green shade in global markets outside India.

The Scarlet Red colour variant of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has the same price as the other colour options in India. It costs Rs. 25,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee open marginally lower against US dollar

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen that supports up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs up to 256GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has NFC support and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging.