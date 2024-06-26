Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed bull run on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex touched a record high of 78,759, while the NSE Nifty scaled 23,890 in the intraday trade. The BSE Sensex closed at 78,674, up 621 points or 0.8 per cent. The NSE Nifty ended at 23,869, up 148 points or 0.62 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap slipped 0.29 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap rose 0.15 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Media edged 1.6 per cent higher, followed by the Nifty Bank index (up 0.5 per cent), which hit a record high of 52,958.90 in the intraday trade. The Nifty, Metal, Realty, and Auto indices, on the contrary, slipped up to 1.4 per cent.

A total of 3,998 stocks were actively traded today on BSE. In this, 1,858 advanced, 2,011 declined and 129 stocks remained unchanged. 294 stocks hit a 52 week high and 24 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE.

Top gainers include Reliance industries, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech cement , ICICI Bank and Grasim industries. Top losers include Apollo hospitals, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Hindalco.