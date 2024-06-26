Supreme Court permits Arvind Kejriwal to submit new plea on bail stay

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also AAP’s national convenor, has been granted permission by the Supreme Court to withdraw his petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s interim stay on his bail in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor policy scam. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, informed a Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SV Bhatti about their intention to withdraw the current petition and file a fresh one challenging the High Court’s final order.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had stayed the trial court’s bail order for Kejriwal, citing that the trial judge had granted bail without fully reviewing the evidence presented by both sides. The order came after Special Judge Niyay Bindu had earlier granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20, criticizing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for lacking direct evidence linking him to the alleged crime proceeds.

Simultaneously, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scandal. Following court proceedings at Tihar Central Jail, where Kejriwal was produced, the CBI obtained permission from a special court in Delhi to proceed with his arrest.