Arvind Kejriwal allowed spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt, and home food in CBI custody

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, currently under investigation in the excise policy case, has been granted several allowances by the Rouse Avenue Court during his three-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court permitted Kejriwal to have his prescribed medicines and home-cooked food, as well as retain his spectacles and keep a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Additionally, he was granted daily meetings with his wife and lawyers for 30 minutes each.

The Delhi High Court recently suspended Kejriwal’s bail, which had been initially granted by a trial court. Following this, Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Court ordered Kejriwal into CBI custody until June 29. Kejriwal had previously been in Tihar Jail after his arrest on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case and was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1, 2024, to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, criticized the central government, accusing it of attempting to keep her husband incarcerated and likening the situation to the Emergency period in Indian history. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned the actions as oppressive, expressing confidence that justice would eventually prevail.