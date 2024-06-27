BGauss launches new electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: Emerging electric scooter manufacturer BGauss has launched the latest model RUV 350 in India. The battery-powered vehicle has been released in three trims: RUV 350i EX, RUV 350 EX and RUV 350 Max. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 1.34 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Interested customers can purchase the vehicle from the company’s authorized dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online via BGauss’ official webiste.

The BGauss RUV 350 comes with an LED headlight setup, and sleek DRLs at the front. It gets a single seating arrangement. The scooter has been developed using a micro-alloy tubular frame. The model gets a telescopic fork at the front, while the rear is a complimented shock absorber and s single-sided swingarm.

It has been given an impressive 16-inch alloy wheels. The BGauss RUV 350 uses a 3 kWh LFP battery unit, paired with a 3.5 kW electric motor. The setup generates a peak torque of 165 Nm, and offers a top speed of 75 km/h.

The company claims that the latest offering is capable of providing a decent range between 90-120 km (depending on trim) on a single charge. It can be charged up to 80 percent in just 5 hours, all thanks to a 500W charger.