Casio launches G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Casio unveiled its G-Shock GBD-300 smartwatch. The company has not yet revealed the price of the watch but has confirmed its design, specifications, and features. It is currently unclear whether the G-Shock GBD-300 will be introduced in India.

The newly unveiled Casio G-Shock GBD-300 features a slim, octagonal body and urethane band. The back bumper bezel has a bowl-shaped curvature which surrounds the case and helps with shock resistance as well as reduced contact with the back of the hand.

The Casio G-Shock GBD-300 has a 20 bar water resistance rating and supports Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with the G-Shock Move app which helps track a user’s activity. The data the smartwatch can process includes time, distance and pace travelled, as well as calories burned, daily step count and monthly running distance.

The company says that the Casio G-Shock GBD-300 supports 38 time zones. It is equipped with a stopwatch, countdown timer and alarm features. The watch can support up to four daily alarms with the snooze function. It also includes support for an ‘airplane’ mode.

The G-Shock GBD-300 is claimed to offer up to two years of battery life on a CR2032 battery. It also comes with Casio’s in-house Tough Solar technology which is said to convert light into power, using a range of sources from sunlight to fluorescent lamps.