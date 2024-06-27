Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price decline for second day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal price is declining in the state for last five days. In the last five days, yellow metal price declined by Rs 560 per 8 gram. Today, gold is trading at Rs 52,600, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7312 per gram down by Rs.412. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6697.8 per gram down by Rs.378. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.66%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.14%.he cost of silver is Rs.87120 per kg down by Rs.1570 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Thursday at Rs 70,977 per 10 gram, down 0.16% or Rs 112. Silver futures were trading at Rs 88,743/kg, down by 0.44% or Rs 392.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,298.88 per ounce. Bullion was at its lowest since June 10 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,309.60. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $28.78 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% to $1,011.65 and palladium lost 0.6% to $922.94.