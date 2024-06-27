Delhi Heat Eases with Rain; Monsoon Showers Expected Soon

Heavy rainfall on Thursday morning brought relief to Delhi residents from the recent heatwave, with Skymet predicting monsoon showers by the end of the week. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet to confirm the exact arrival date of the monsoon in the capital.

On Wednesday evening, rainfall was recorded in areas such as Palam (2.3 mm), Aya Nagar (1.3 mm), and Ridge (1.3 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, noted a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the seasonal norm. The IMD attributed Delhi’s weather fluctuations to a western disturbance in the north and strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal affecting east and northeast India.

The IMD forecasted a gradual decrease in Delhi’s maximum temperature to 34 degrees Celsius in the coming days. According to the latest bulletin, “The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance.”