Doctor and Daughter Test Positive for Zika Virus

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter in Pune, Maharashtra, have tested positive for the Zika virus, with their health conditions reportedly stable, an official stated on Wednesday. The doctor exhibited symptoms such as fever and rashes and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital. His blood samples, sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, confirmed the Zika virus infection on June 21, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The doctor resides in the Erandwane area. Following his positive test, the blood samples of his five family members were also analyzed, revealing that his 15-year-old daughter was infected as well. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. The PMC’s health department has since launched surveillance efforts. Although no additional suspected cases have been identified, precautionary measures such as fogging and fumigation have been initiated to control mosquito breeding.

The state health department has collected mosquito samples from the area, and public awareness campaigns have been launched. Special instructions have been issued to monitor the health of pregnant women, as Zika, while generally not leading to serious complications, can cause microcephaly in fetuses if contracted by pregnant women.