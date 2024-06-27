Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Khaliq Naik Mohammed, an Indian engineer/instructor from Abu Dhabi won the latest $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. He won the fortune with ticket number 3813, which he purchased online on June 13. The 48-year-old expat lived in Abu Dhabi since 2012 and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past 4 years.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes. Nazeer E, a 44-year-old Pakistani based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car with ticket number 1137 in the Finest Surprise Series 1882 which he purchased online on June 7.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end on record high

A resident of Dubai for 20 years now, Nazeer works for a logistics company He previously won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0133 in the Finest Surprise Series 499 in June 2022.

Kevin DSouza, a 40-year-old Portuguese national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike with ticket number 0045 in the Finest Surprise Series 585 which he purchased online on June 10. A resident of Dubai since 2017, DSouza has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2021.

Rajasekaran Samaresan, an Indian based in the UAE won a BMW R 1250 RS (White/Blue/ Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 1139 in the Finest Surprise Series 586 which he purchased online on June 20.