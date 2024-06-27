Hyundai discontinues this model in India: Details

Mumbai: South Korean automobile brand, Hyundai has decided to discontinue its Kona electric in India. The Hyundai Kona Electric has been removed from the brand’s website. It was launched in India in 2019, with a starting price of Rs 25.30 lakhs (ex-showroom). The pricing was eventually lowered, and the electric vehicle (EV) was available until now for Rs 23.84 lakhs (ex-showroom).

In India, the Kona Electric featured a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powered a 136hp and 395Nm motor on the front axle. The battery had an ARAI-rated range of 452km on a single charge. In terms of features, Kona EV offered a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated and heated front seats, cruise control, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support.

The Kona Electric was brought to India as CKD (completely knocked down) kits and locally assembled at the Hyundai India’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. In the 59 months that it has been on sale in India, Hyundai sold 2,329 units of the Kona Electric.

As per reports, Hyundai is looking to replace the Kona Electric with the upcoming Creta EV.The all-electric Creta is expected to make its debut in India sometime early next year with production expected to commence at the end of this calendar year.

Currently, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the sole electric vehicle in their Indian portfolio.