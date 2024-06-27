ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face England in semifinal today: Possible playing XI

Guyana: India will face the defending champions in the semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, January 27.

India and England have played each other 23 times. India have won 12 matches while England have won 11. In the T20 World Cup, India have won 2 and lost 2 against England, with the last match ending in a 10-wicket defeat for India.

PREDICTED PLAYING 11s

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C and WK), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal allowed spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt, and home food in CBI custody

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.