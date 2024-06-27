Indian Railways cancels 78 and diverts 36 trains connecting these cities till July 7: Full list

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR ) zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains and diverted several other trains connecting New Delhi and Hyderabad. 78 trains have been cancelled, and 36 trains have been rerouted to alternative routes until July 7. This decision was taken due to ongoing third-line construction between the Kazipet and Balharshah sections.

Cancelled trains:

Train No. 17003 Kazipet-Solapur Express

Train No. 17004 Balharshah-Kazipet Express

Train No. 12757 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar Express

Train No. 12758 Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad Express

Additionally, trains linking Secunderabad with Hazrat Nizamuddin, Patna, Raxual, Danapur, and Subdergunj, along with those connecting Hyderabad to Gorakhpur and Raxual, have been cancelled on designated dates throughout this period due to ongoing infrastructure works on the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

Also Read: India’s Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu get Paris Olympics entry via ‘Universality Quota’

Cancelled Trains:

20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi

20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam

12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin

12804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam

Diversions:

12590 Secunderabad-Gorakhpur (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Secunderabad-New Delhi (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12724 New Delhi-Secunderabad (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi (rescheduled by one hour on certain days)

12724 New Delhi-Hyderabad (rescheduled by two hours on certain days)

12791 Secunderabad-Danapur (rescheduled by 75 minutes from July 4 to 6)