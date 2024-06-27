India’s Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu get Paris Olympics entry via ‘Universality Quota’

Mumbai: In swimming, India’s Dhinidhi Desinghu and Srihari Nataraj have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the Universality quota. The Swimming Federation of India announced this.

The Universality quota aims to enhance the diversity of sports at the Olympics by providing opportunities for athletes from countries with traditionally smaller delegations. These quota places are allocated to eligible National Olympic Committees by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission, comprising representatives from the International Olympic Committee, the Association of National Olympic Committees, and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

Also Read: Casio launches G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch: Details

Nataraj is currently holding the top spot in the World Aquatics points table for male Indian swimmers with 849 points. He earned his place in the men’s 100m backstroke. This will be his second consecutive Olympic appearance. He previously made history in 2021 alongside Sajan Prakash as the first Indian swimmer to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) ‘A’ standard.

Fourteen-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, the highest-ranked female Indian swimmer with 749 points, secured her Olympic debut in the women’s 200m freestyle. Dhinidhi clocked ‘Best Indian Time’ in the girls’ 100m freestyle event and finished fourth at the 11th Asian Group Aquatics Championships in the Philippines. Dhinidhi, also a national record holder in women’s 200m freestyle. She won two gold and two silver medals across events in Singapore, India, and Malaysia.