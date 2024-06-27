Jawa Yezdi launches new Jawa 350 range in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The premium two-wheeler maker Jawa Yezdi has launched improved Jawa 350 range in India. The models can be purchased via authorized dealerships nationwide. The latest offering comes at the starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, while the alloy wheel trim, the top chrome finished variant with spoke wheel and alloy wheel option flaunts a price tag of Rs 2.08 lakh, Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.23 respectively (all ex-showroom).

The revamped lineup gets alloy wheels, noticeable cosmetic updates, and new special elements for every rider. The updated version now comes in new color schemes that include Black, Grey, and Deep Forest. These have been offered with an optional choice of alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Apart from this, the Maroon, Black, White, and Mystique Orange shades remain in the options, where customers can opt for both spoked and alloy wheel options.

The motorcyle uses the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It generates a maximum power of 22 bhp and a peak torque of 28.2 Nm. The unit is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, and offers slip and assist clutch. It also feature dual-channel ABS as standard across all variants. When it comes to the suspension setup, it gets telescopic forks at the front, while the rear is treated with an adjustable dual rear absorber.