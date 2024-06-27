Kerala Rain: Schools Closed in 6 Districts Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in six Kerala districts will remain closed on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state. District Collectors declared a holiday in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Wayanad, though professional exams will proceed as scheduled. The Regional Met Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur, and a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall along the West Peninsular Coast for the next 3-4 days and in northeast India from June 27th to June 30th, with rainfall expected to intensify in northwest India from June 28th to June 30th. Pathanamthitta’s District Collector has warned of strict action against any violations of the vacation order following reports that some tuition centers plan to conduct classes despite the directive. Continuous heavy rains over the past three days have led to a night travel ban in Idukki’s hilly regions, and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team visited the landslide-prone tourist town of Munnar on Wednesday.

In addition, the shutters of the Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty dams were raised due to rising water levels. All quarrying activities, MGNREGA work, boating, and trekking have been suspended until June 30 in Pathanamthitta, which has also imposed a night travel ban in its hilly areas. Twenty individuals from seven families have been relocated to relief camps in Kakkanad village, Kanayannur taluk, Ernakulam, and residents along the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers have been advised to remain vigilant after the raising of three shutters of the Malankara Dam by one meter each.