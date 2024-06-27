Lexus recalls these models in India: Know the reason

Mumbai: The Japanese auto giant Lexus has recalled some of its models in India. The company has recalled the LS, NX and RX. These models were recalled as part of the inspection initiative. They have reported faulty front and rear-view camera setups.

The recall has affected over 113 units. The list includes Lexus LS500/500H, which was manufactured between April 20, 2023, to August 9, 2023, NX developed between January 17, 2023, to February 24, 2023, and Lexus RX SUV which was created between May 9, 2023, and August 8, 2023.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India announces Indian squad

Lexus will inform the customers about the initiative. The issue will be resolved by replacing the faulty component free of cost.

Interested customers either can call the relationship manager directly (1800 300 53987) or reach out to the nearby authorized dealership for further details.

Currently, Lexus offers only seven models in India. The price for the entry-level model starts at Rs 63.10 Lakh, while the top-of-the-line model in the fleet goes up to Rs. 2.83 crore (all-showroom).