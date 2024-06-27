Motorola launches new clamshell-style foldable smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphones named ‘Moto Razr 50’ and ‘Moto Razr 50 Ultra’ in China. Moto Razr 50 Ultra pricing starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is available in Modern Green, Peach Fuzz and Vintage Denim (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Moto Razr 50 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is offered in Elephant Grey, Moon Velvet Black and Love Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra specifications:

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14-based MyUX and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display with 165Hz refresh rate and 413ppi pixel density. It features a 4-inch (1,080×1,272 pixels) pOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh rate and 417ppi pixel density. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.x inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto Razr 50 Ultra that supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Moto Razr 50 specifications:

The Moto Razr 50 features the same software and inner display as the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, though the screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model has a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056×1,066 pixels) pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Moto Razr 50 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Ultra model. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto Razr 50 carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola has used the Air Nanoskin 6000 series Aviation Aluminum middle frame for the Moto Razr 50 series. They have an IPX8 rated water-resistant build.