Nagaland Civic Body Polls See 83% Voter Turnout After 20 Years

Over 83 percent of the 2.23 lakh electorate participated in the Nagaland civic polls on Wednesday, the first in 20 years, according to a senior official. Voting for 25 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 10 districts began at 7:30 am and continued until 4 pm under tight security. The polling was conducted smoothly in 25 municipalities, covering 420 polling stations and 214 wards, with a provisional poll percentage of 83.54 recorded, as stated by State Election Commissioner T John Longkumer.

This historic election marks the first civic body polls in Nagaland with 33 percent women’s reservation. Voting was carried out using ballot papers instead of EVMs. The election saw the participation of over 2.23 lakh voters, including 1,13,521 women, who will determine the outcome for 523 candidates from 11 political parties. The government had previously announced elections several times, but tribal bodies and civil society organizations’ objections to women’s reservations and land/property taxes delayed the polls.

Notably, an unopposed NDPP candidate from Kohima was detained in Dimapur for causing disturbances, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) boycotted the elections in six districts, demanding a ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory.’ Votes will be counted on June 29.