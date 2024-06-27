Natural ways to lower your cortisol levels

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is produced by 2 adrenal glands. Adrenal glands sit on top of each kidney. Cortisol production by your adrenal glands is regulated by your pituitary gland. This is a pea-sized gland at the base of our brain. It is sometimes referred to as the ‘master gland’ because of its wide effects on our body.

When we experience stress, our bodies release hormones like epinephrine (adrenaline), cortisol, and norepinephrine. These hormones are designed to help us deal with stressful situations by increasing our heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.

But if cortisol level are high it will lead to several complications. Signs and symptoms of raised cortisol include rapid weight gain particularly in the face and abdomen, high blood pressure, thinning of the bones (osteoporosis), skin changes (bruises and purplish stretch marks), muscle weakness, changes in mood and high blood sugar.

Cortisol raises blood sugar by releasing stored glucose, while insulin lowers blood sugar. Having chronically high cortisol levels can lead to persistent high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). This can cause Type 2 diabetes.

6 HABITS TO GET RELIEF FROM STRESS:

Regular Physical Activity: Regular exercise is a powerful stress reducer. It releases endorphins, your brain’s natural mood lifters, and promotes a sense of well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day.

Practice Mindfulness: Engaging in activities like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can help you focus on the now, reducing anxiety about the past or future. Even a few minutes of mindful breathing can be incredibly beneficial.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: Avoid excessive caffeine and sugar. Opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to keep your energy levels stable.

Get Adequate Sleep: Ensure you get 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establishing a bedtime routine and creating a comfortable sleep environment can help improve the quality of your rest.

Connect with Others: Spending time with friends and loved ones provides an outlet to share your thoughts and feelings. It can also offer a fresh perspective on your problems and foster a sense of belonging.

Time Management: Effective time management can help you regain control. Create a schedule, set realistic goals, and break tasks into manageable steps. Prioritize what needs to be done and delegate when possible.