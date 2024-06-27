Nokia launches two new feature phones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nokia introduced two new feature phones in India. The new devises are named ‘ Nokia 220 4G’ and ‘Nokia 235 4G 2024’. The Nokia 220 4G 2024 is priced in India at Rs. 3,249, while the Nokia 235 4G 2024 is available at Rs. 3,749. Both feature phones are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the HMD India website alongside offline retail stores. Nokia 220 4G 2024 is offered in Black, and Peach colourways, whereas the Nokia 235 4G 2024 comes in three shades – Black, Blue, and Purple.

The Nokia 220 4G and the Nokia 235 4G 2024 variants sport 2.8-inch QVGA IPS LCD screens. They are powered by Unisoc T107 chipsets with support for 64MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. The storage capacity can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card. The phones run on the S30+ operating system out-of-the-box.

While the Nokia 220 4G 2024 is only equipped with an LED torch on the back panel, the Nokia 235 4G 2024 carries a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor. Both phones are backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery and have USB Type-C charging ports. The handsets are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 9.8 hours.

The Nokia 220 4G 2024 and the Nokia 235 4G 2024 feature 3.5mm audio jacks and support both wired and wireless FM radio connection alongside MP3 player support. They come pre-installed with UPI applications approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The inbuilt Cloud Apps allow users access to YouTube Shorts and YouTube Music as well as news and weather updates. The handsets also support the classic feature phone game — Snake.