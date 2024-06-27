Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India announces Indian squad

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the 16-member Indian men’s hockey team for Paris 2024 Olympics. The Paris Olympics is scheduled from 26th of next month to 11th August. The Indian team will have five Olympic debutants. Harmanpreet Singh is named as the captain of the team. Hardik Singh will be the vice-captain.

In Paris 2024 Olympics, India are placed in Pool B alongside defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. To advance to the Quarter-Finals, the team must secure a top-four finish in their pool. Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and host nation France.

India will kick off their campaign on 27th of next month against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on 29th July. They will then face Ireland on July 30 and and Belgium on 1st August, with their final group stage game against Australia on 2nd August.

The Indian men’s team have secured an impressive 12 Olympic medals, including 8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals.

Indian squad for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Goalkeepers:

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders:

2. Jarmanpreet Singh

3. Amit Rohidas

4. Harmanpreet Singh

5. Sumit

6. Sanjay

Midfielders:

7. Rajkumar Pal

8. Shamsher Singh

9. Manpreet Singh

10. Hardik Singh

11. Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:

12. Abhishek

13. Sukhjeet Singh

14. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

15. Mandeep Singh

16. Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes:

17. Nilakanta Sharma

18.Jugraj Singh

19. Krishan Bahadur Pathak