Passenger dies after Nizamuddin SF Express middle-berth collapses

A 62-year-old man from Kerala, EM Ali Khan, lost his life during a train journey on the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express (12645) after an occupied upper berth fell on him. The incident occurred on June 16 while the train was passing through Warangal, Telangana. Khan, who had boarded from Thrissur, was sleeping in the lower berth when the passenger on the middle berth fell, causing him to suffer multiple fractures, including serious injuries to his spine and cervical vertebrae. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Khan succumbed to his injuries.

The Railway Ministry confirmed that the accident was not due to a defective berth. A spokesperson stated that the upper berth fell because the occupant had not properly secured it with the chains. Upon receiving the distress call at Ramagundam station, railway staff immediately arranged for an ambulance, and the train made an unscheduled stop to transfer Khan to the hospital. Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Ali Khan, who was from Ponnani in Malappuram, was traveling with a friend to visit a relative in Punjab and planned to sightsee in New Delhi on the return trip. He was laid to rest on Wednesday. The tragic accident highlights the importance of properly securing train berths to prevent such incidents.